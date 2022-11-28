Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is Trian Fund Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 19.8% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Invesco worth $899,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. 33,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
