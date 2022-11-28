Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the October 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.63. 273,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,266. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

