Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,681. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 176.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter.

