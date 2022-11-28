Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,681. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.