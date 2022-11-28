Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 252.5% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

VTN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,254. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,307,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 151,060 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 216,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

