Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 252.5% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
VTN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,254. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
