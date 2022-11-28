IOST (IOST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.08 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $154.09 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009481 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.51 or 0.07539897 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00482688 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

