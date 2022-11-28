IPVERSE (IPV) Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $16,497.75 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

