iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $103.15. 893,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,653,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

