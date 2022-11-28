iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 864,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 39,557,918 shares.The stock last traded at $25.68 and had previously closed at $25.33.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $24,151,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $592,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

