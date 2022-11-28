iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.45. 13,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

