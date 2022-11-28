iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Frontier Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 311,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,625,000 after buying an additional 176,609 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,800,165 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

