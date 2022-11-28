iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,804. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01.

