iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 288.2% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, an increase of 288.2% from the October 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,056,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10,047.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,398 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,581,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1,975.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 251,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $5,352,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 844,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

