iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the October 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. 2,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 289,054 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000.

