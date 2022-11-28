iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.53. 35,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,646. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

