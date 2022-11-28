iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Cut by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.56. The stock had a trading volume of 466,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734,127. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

