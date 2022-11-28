iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.24. 65,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,017. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

