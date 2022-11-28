J. Patrick Galleher Buys 1,915 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,478. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 85 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167.50.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
