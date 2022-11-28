J. Patrick Galleher Buys 1,915 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,478. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 85 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167.50.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

