James J. Grogan Buys 400 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan bought 400 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AMERCO Stock Down 1.8 %
UHALB stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 535,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,634. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $65.88.
AMERCO Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHALB)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.