James J. Grogan Buys 400 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan bought 400 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMERCO Stock Down 1.8 %

UHALB stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 535,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,634. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

