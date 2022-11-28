James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.89. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $416.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
