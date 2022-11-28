James S. Bunch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNTY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.89. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $416.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

