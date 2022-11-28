Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,350 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,091 ($24.73) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,951.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,039.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,427.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99).

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($473.29). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

