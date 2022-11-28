Joystick (JOY) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003305 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $107.38 million and approximately $32,651.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,243.36 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010584 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00236127 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5603978 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,893.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.