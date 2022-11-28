JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.20) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.25 ($5.36) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.17 and a 200-day moving average of €6.02.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

