Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 9,139 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $118.67. 55,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.37.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

