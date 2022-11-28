Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $230.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $13,994,073 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,607,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

