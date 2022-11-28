Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kaspien Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 264,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,606. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 202.20% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.