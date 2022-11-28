Kava Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.69 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00005072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $274.16 million and $10.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00075893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 333,999,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,031,678 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

