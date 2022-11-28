Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Hits $71.67 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $71.67 million and $1.30 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.51 or 0.07506762 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00484287 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.69 or 0.29456628 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
