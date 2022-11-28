Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($576.53) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday.

EPA:KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €486.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €502.68. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

