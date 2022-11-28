Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYAY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($130.61) to €117.00 ($119.39) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KRYAY stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.2892 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

