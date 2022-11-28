Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP John C. Skinner Sells 3,625 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.59. 1,339,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $156.76.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.