Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of KCDMY stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

