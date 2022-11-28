Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $25.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD opened at $7.54 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

