Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.15. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 673.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

