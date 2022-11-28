Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 165,864 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 490,499 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,500 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

