LEG Immobilien (LEG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) recently:

11/24/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €89.00 ($90.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/21/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €74.00 ($75.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €63.10 ($64.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/15/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €82.00 ($83.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($120.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($86.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €112.20 ($114.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €74.00 ($75.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €92.00 ($93.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($86.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/21/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($86.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($86.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/30/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($86.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 0.5 %

LEG stock traded up €0.30 ($0.31) on Monday, reaching €63.82 ($65.12). 123,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.82 and a 200-day moving average of €76.77. LEG Immobilien SE has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

