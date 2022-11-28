Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 3.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 7,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

