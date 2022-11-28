Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 0.3 %
Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty TripAdvisor
In other news, insider Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $87,767. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
