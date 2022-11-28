Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 0.3 %

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty TripAdvisor

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,444.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $87,767. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 412,653 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 60.4% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

