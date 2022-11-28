Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €350.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €350.00 ($357.14) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($357.14) to €355.00 ($362.24) in a report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($370.41) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($346.94) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

LIN stock traded down €3.00 ($3.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €331.00 ($337.76). 557,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12-month low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 12-month high of €334.70 ($341.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €297.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €291.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

