Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00003621 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and $494,371.43 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,198,844 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

