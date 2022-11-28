Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.84) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.