Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.84) to GBX 72 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

