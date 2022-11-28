Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $483.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.95. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

