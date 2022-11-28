LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered LondonMetric Property from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 8.6 %

LNSPF stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.