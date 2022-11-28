Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.63 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.37 or 0.07561916 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00485289 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.87 or 0.29517552 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

