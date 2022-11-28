Louis Kabamba Watum Sells 14,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total transaction of C$157,010.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

IVN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,553. The company has a market cap of C$13.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 21.86 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

