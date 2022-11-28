Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

