Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.37

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 15435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 201.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 99,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

