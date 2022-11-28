Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.37

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 15435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.
LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.
