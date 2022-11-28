Magic Internet Money One Day Volume Hits $592,544.79 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006153 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $592,544.79 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00484852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.37 or 0.29492480 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

