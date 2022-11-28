Maiar DEX Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $237.05 million and approximately $60,358.52 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,112.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010689 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00039927 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00235775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003459 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74,544.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

