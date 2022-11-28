Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in November

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Manganese X Energy Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 108,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
About Manganese X Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manganese X Energy (MNXXF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.