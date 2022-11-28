Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in November

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 108,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

