Manila Water Company, Inc. (MWTCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Manila Water Stock Performance

Manila Water stock opened at 8.83 on Monday. Manila Water has a 1 year low of 8.83 and a 1 year high of 8.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Manila Water from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Manila Water

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment, water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services to residential, semi-business, commercial, and industrial customers in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services; water in Metro Manila; and bulk water in the province of Cebu.

